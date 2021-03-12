Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Exicure had a negative net margin of 127.52% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%.

Exicure stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,975. The firm has a market cap of $214.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. Exicure has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.30.

Several research firms recently commented on XCUR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exicure in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exicure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

