ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.00

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $89.40, with a volume of 151899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.83.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,545.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $2,662,448.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,230,431.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,219 shares of company stock worth $3,952,930. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,747,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ExlService by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

