Exosis 1-Day Volume Tops $24.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a market cap of $21,950.70 and $24.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,982.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,776.90 or 0.03118360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.06 or 0.00368644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $530.21 or 0.00930479 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.47 or 0.00392178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00320460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00260503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020873 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.