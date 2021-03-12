eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EXPI traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,817. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.69 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of eXp World to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $932,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,954,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,114,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $3,614,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,921.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $23,994,800 in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.