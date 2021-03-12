Expedia Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($3.15) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Expedia Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings of ($3.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.99). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Expedia Group stock opened at $171.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.27. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $175.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,996,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,210,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,379,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,094,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

