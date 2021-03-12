Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 1.90. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

