Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $145.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $122.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.69.

EXR opened at $129.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average of $113.82. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after buying an additional 128,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,850,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after buying an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

