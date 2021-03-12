Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

EXTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 22,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,340. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,892 shares of company stock worth $1,524,645 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,351,000 after buying an additional 382,845 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,963,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 52,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 85,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

