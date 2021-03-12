Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.13. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,387,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.