Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $266.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $758.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.67, for a total value of $13,015,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,385,666 shares of company stock worth $369,792,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

