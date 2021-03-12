FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $312.49 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

