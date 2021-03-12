Fantom (FTM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $201.76 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Fantom has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $997.19 million and $201.76 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00050454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.54 or 0.00664038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00025919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

