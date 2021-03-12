Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FANUY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fanuc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fanuc from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fanuc from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fanuc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

