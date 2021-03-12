Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Shares Up 5.4%

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.48. 353,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 272,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $422.07 million, a PE ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 561.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 517,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

