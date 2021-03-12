Fayez Sarofim & Co Invests $291,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,106,000 after buying an additional 773,861 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,838,000 after buying an additional 426,939 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 725.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 457,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,567,000 after buying an additional 402,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,136,000 after buying an additional 376,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $148.59 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $150.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

