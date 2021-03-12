Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,322.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

NYSE:FRT opened at $107.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $116.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

