FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Cut by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.63. The company had a trading volume of 54,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.26 and its 200-day moving average is $259.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

