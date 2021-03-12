Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $247.30

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 247.30 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.51). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 337.20 ($4.41), with a volume of 2,687,553 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 320.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

