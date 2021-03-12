FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) PT Lowered to $64.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $91.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.08. 8,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

