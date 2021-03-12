Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,752 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

FCOM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,995. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.