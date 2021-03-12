Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Holdings Trimmed by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 1.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $27,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. 398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,410. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05.

