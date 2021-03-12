Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $166.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.04.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.45. 15,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -805.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.89 and its 200-day moving average is $140.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,432,479. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

