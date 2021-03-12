Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $165.99 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.47.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

