Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Invests $76,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540,047 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after buying an additional 8,596,830 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after buying an additional 267,068 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after buying an additional 779,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after buying an additional 1,564,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

