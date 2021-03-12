Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 254 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 200.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

FUL opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

