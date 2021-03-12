Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 255 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.58.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

