Financial Review: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management 1.22% 74.87% 9.89% Moelis & Company 9.91% 23.47% 8.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Moelis & Company’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 2.10 $7.05 million $3.11 7.12 Moelis & Company $746.53 million 4.78 $105.10 million $1.96 28.45

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sculptor Capital Management and Moelis & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50 Moelis & Company 2 5 2 0 2.00

Sculptor Capital Management currently has a consensus price target of $22.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.11%. Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $41.13, suggesting a potential downside of 26.26%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $9.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.5%. Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 302.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Moelis & Company pays out 112.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Moelis & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Sculptor Capital Management on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

