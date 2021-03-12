Finning International (TSE:FTT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.47

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.47 and traded as high as C$34.16. Finning International shares last traded at C$33.89, with a volume of 623,726 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Finning International from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Finning International from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at C$895,767.54. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total value of C$25,505.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$281,368.32. Insiders have sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $89,333 in the last ninety days.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

