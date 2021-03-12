FirmaChain Price Up 68.3% This Week (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. FirmaChain has a market cap of $24.99 million and approximately $38.80 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 68.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.69 or 0.00462771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00062312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.99 or 0.00546901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00078174 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

