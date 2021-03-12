First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

