First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,700 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15.

