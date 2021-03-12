First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,421 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,906,000 after buying an additional 911,522 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

