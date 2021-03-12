First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 541,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,639,000 after buying an additional 74,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,076,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,991,000 after buying an additional 134,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

