First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,494,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $384.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

