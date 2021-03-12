First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 452 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

CL opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

