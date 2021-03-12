First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 476 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

