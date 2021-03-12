First Horizon Corp Boosts Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $92.85.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

