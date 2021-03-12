First Horizon Corp Sells 454 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

First Horizon Corp reduced its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $137,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of IDV stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.