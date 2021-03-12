First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.76

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 163497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in First Horizon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 160,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,685,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 996,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 153,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

