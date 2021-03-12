First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 2,200 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chewy by 344.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 137,980 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -187.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day moving average is $80.29. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 41,500 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $3,482,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,894,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

