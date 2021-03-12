First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Shares of USB stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.