First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $795,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $313.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

