First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $914,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The AES were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The AES by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The AES by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,786 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AES. TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

The AES stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

