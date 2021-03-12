First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 130,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 912,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,654,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

MRK stock opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

