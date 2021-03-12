First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $315,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $19,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LPL Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in LPL Financial by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $137.40 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $138.43. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total value of $3,442,766.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250,448.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,335 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

