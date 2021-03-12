First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 834 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The AES were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The AES during the third quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The AES in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in The AES by 1,729.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

