First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cree were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cree in the third quarter valued at $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cree by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Cree by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

CREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.32.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

