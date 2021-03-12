First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12,000.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12,000.00 and last traded at $12,000.00, with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11,595.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11,837.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $120.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

About First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

