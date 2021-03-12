First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $806,700.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average is $86.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. UBS Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.47.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

