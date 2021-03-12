First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $70.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.47.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $75.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.56. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,820 shares of company stock worth $2,688,976. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 70,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,055,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

